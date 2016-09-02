Shots fired in Dublin in latest Kinahan-Hutch incident

A man, whose son was the intended target when holidaymaker Trevor O’Neill was shot dead in Majorca last month, has escaped an attack on his life.

When father-of-three Mr O’Neill was murdered, a member of the Hutch family holidaying in the same part of the Spanish island told local police he believed he was the intended target.

On Friday evening, that man’s father escaped an effort to kill him at his Dublin home in a gun attack that is being linked to the ongoing violence by the Kinahan drugs gang against the Hutch family.

So far, 10 men have been shot dead in what has been billed as a feud between the international Kinahan gang and Dublin-based Hutch family, though all of the killings bar one have been carried out by the Kinahan cartel.

The latest attack occurred just before 5.30pm on Friday at a house on Drumalee Road, Dublin 7, off North Circular Road.

A gunman approached a member of the Hutch family on the street. The target ran into his back garden and then into his house as shots were fired at him by the gunman.

Dublin 7 shooting

There were no reports of injury, though at least five shots were fired by a gunman who was driven from the scene at speed in a waiting car.

Gardaí later found two firearms in a car that had been abandoned and set on fire at Regal Park, just off Blackhorse Avenue.

A well-known criminal was arrested in the vicinity driving a van and was last night being held at Store Street Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Detectives suspect the arrested man, aged 32 years, was neither the gunman nor getaway driver, but that he had provided the would-be killers with some form of assistance.

The arrested man has been linked to a number of shootings, including the gun attack in 2008 on the veteran Dublin criminal Martin Foley, also known as The Viper.

Foley, now aged 65 years, has been shot and wounded on at least four occasions.

The man being held on Friday night was suspected of being the gunman in the 2008 attack when Foley was shot outside a gym in Crumlin, south Dublin.

He thought he was dying and called out the name of the suspect, naming him as his attacker, but later refusing to give a statement when he returned to full health.

The man suspected of shooting Foley and who is now being held in connection with Friday’s shooting is very close to members of the Kinahan gang based in Dublin.

When Dubliner Wayne O’Neill was shot dead in front of his wife and three young children in Majorca last month he was mistake by the gunman for a member of the Hutch family.

And gardaí said while the attack on Friday was at that man’s house, they believe that man had also stayed at the house at times since his return from Spain.