Shots fired at house in Cork as children slept

Gardaí are investigating after up to six shots were fired on Friday at a house on the northside of Cork city that had a number of children in it.

The incident occurred at 1.30am Friday morning at a house in Rathpeacon in Cork.

The family inside escaped injury but have been left badly shaken by the incident. They were asleep in their beds when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made. Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

“We are investigating a shooting in Rathpeacon which occurred at approximately 1.30am when a number of shots were fired at the front door of a house. There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made and our investigation continues.”

Gardaí in Mayfield are leading the investigation. They have appealed to members of the public who may have any noticed suspicious activity in the area during the period of the shooting to contact them at 021-4558510.