Sheep farmer’s death shows need for State support, Coroner says

A Coroner has stressed the need for greater State funding for voluntary groups such as Mayo Mountain Rescue, following the death of a sheep farmer in Co Mayo.

James Christopher (Christy) Gallagher, of Killadoon, Louisburgh, died after tumbling 200ft onto rocks on Mweelrea, Connacht’s highest mountain, on July 30th last.

The 51-year-old was involved in a sheep roundup along with four others, Vincent O’Malley, David O’Malley, Thomas O’Malley and Michael McGreal, when he fell and sustained a fractured skull.

Mr Gallagher’s colleagues didn’t witness the fall and were only alerted to an accident when they saw his three dogs staring at the spot where he had fallen.

Mr Gallagher was admired by his colleagues as “King of the Mountain” because of his experience.

Thomas O’Malley told an inquest in Castlebar on Monday: “I could hear Christy working his dogs. My dogs were bringing down the sheep. Christy’s dogs stood.

“I heard one shout. It didn’t sound like an alarm, just maybe at the sheep. That was it then. The sheep had come down.

“I saw Christy’s three dogs standing together looking down. The three dogs started going down the mountain. I looked up waiting for Christy to call them back.

“I was about to ring him to tell him to call the dogs back when I saw a blue thing. I didn’t know what it was at first. When I got closer I realised it was Christy.”

Coroner’s verdict

After returning a verdict of accidental death, the Coroner, John O’Dwyer, said Mr Gallagher’s death was the second on Mweelrea in recent times.

“Mayo Mountain Rescue get little support.

“I understand they got €7,000 last year but paid out €9,000 for insurance. They should get better support from the State.”

Insp Denis Harrington concurred with the Coroner’s view that Mayo Mountain Rescue deserves better financial support.

“These volunteers are an amazing group of people,” he said. “We are lucky to have them in the Mayo area.”

Both the Coroner and Mr Harrington conveyed their deepest sympathy to the man’s widow, Peggy and his family, as well as his colleagues who were with him on the mountain when the incident occurred.