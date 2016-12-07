Shane Ross attack on judiciary was ‘offensive and incorrect’, says FLAC

Minister for Transport Shane Ross’ portrayal of the judiciary as “an utterly privileged elite” was both “gratuitously offensive and factually incorrect”, the chairman of the Free Legal Advice Centres has said.

Peter Ward, speaking at the organisation’s tenth annual Dave Ellis Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, said Mr Ross’ “attack” on judges was “an extraordinary event”.

“He subjected the entire judiciary to what can only be described as trumped-up charges in an apparent attempt to gain some sort of perceived popular support or at least attention,” said Mr Ward.

“What was shocking, however, about Minister Shane Ross’ attack was how it attempted to portray an utterly privileged elite who were cosseted in their protected citadel as if they operated in an environment where they were unaffected by, and unaware of, the realities of the lives of the people of this state. It was an attack that was both gratuitously offensive and factually incorrect.”

Mr Ward said the comments represented an attempt to “undermine” a pillar of government.

“Something deeper and more worrying is at work,” he said. “The attempt to validate at the highest political level casual offensive and undermining remarks about another pillar of government can only serve to undermine it in the public eye.”