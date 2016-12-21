Sex abuse allegations at Co Kildare crèche investigated by gardaí

Allegations from parents that their children were sexually assaulted at the crèche they attend are being investigated by gardaí.

It is understood at least two sets of parents have brought forward the allegations, which have been made against an employee of the crèche in Co Kildare.

Garda sources said the allegations were being taken seriously and that a full inquiry was underway. The child protection and welfare agency Tusla is also involved.

The inquiry has been confirmed by Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin.

“An Garda Síochána is investigating a complaint and is currently working with Tusla,” a Garda spokesman said.

“The investigation is at an early stage and is of a sensitive nature and we are therefore not in a position to comment any further as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The crèche can remain open while the inquiry is underway though it remains unclear whether the staff member involved remains at work.

The allegations came to light early last week and once the matter was brought to the attention of the Garda an inquiry was begun.

As part of that investigation the children will be interviewed by investigators specially trained to take statements and glean information from very young children.

The criminal investigation will also involve interviews with the parents of the children and the person against whom the allegation has been made, as well as management at the crèche and other staff.

The Garda will also seek to determine the nature of frequency of the alleged sexual assaults by physically examined the children allegedly harm.

There have been no arrests to date, though the inquiry is still at a very early stage.