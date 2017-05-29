Serious child protection failings detected in study of Garda

A comprehensive audit of the emergency removal of children from their families by gardaí has found evidence of serious failings in the State’s child protection system.

The forensic audit, of more than 5,400 cases over eight years recorded on the Garda Pulse system, found serious failures in Pulse, a dearth of child protection training for gardaí, and poor and limited interagency communication, co-operation and co-ordination.

It also uncovered evidence of repeated removal of some children by gardaí from the same family circumstances, which suggested systemic failings of child protection.

The audit report described the out-of-hours social work service operated by Tusla as systemically inadequate and found a significant and troubling gap in child protection for children with behavioural problems.

Some children had to be brought to hospital to wait for Tusla services to reopen. And in some cases they were returned to the person from whom they had been removed.

The audit also found serious weaknesses within An Garda Síochána around procedures after children had been removed.

Garda Commissioner

Carried out by special rapporteur on child protection Geoffrey Shannon, the audit was commissioned by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan in 2014, on the recommendation of the Ombudsman for Children.

This followed an inquiry into two cases in 2013 when Roma children with blond hair, in Tallaght, Co Dublin, and Athlone, Co Westmeath, were removed from their families by gardaí using their emergency powers.

The powers, under section 12 of the Child Care Act 1991, authorise gardaí to remove a child if they believe there is an immediate and serious risk to his or her health or welfare. They are separate from the power of social workers to apply to court to remove children.

The audit examined data on more than 5,400 removals of children recorded on the Pulse system, the Garda computerised records system, from 2008 to 2015.

It also reviewed in detail 560 removal cases in 2014 and carried out questionnaires, interviews and focus groups with gardaí.

It found there there was no evidence that racial profiling influenced the removal of children and, in cases involving minority children or families, there were strong factual grounds for removal. This finding was qualified because of an absence of consistent recording of ethnic or cultural backgrounds in the Pulse system.

Cultural norms

The audit also found Nigerian children, or Irish children born of Nigerian parents, and Romanian children, were over-represented among those removed from their families. This could be attributed to different cultural norms around discipline or to higher levels of policing of these communities, though there was no evidence of that, it said.

No evidence was found of overzealous use by gardaí of section 12 and gardaí made efforts to treat children compassionately and sensitively.

The audit report is to be launched on Monday by assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll.

It outlines numerous gaps, flaws and variations found in the data saved on Pulse, which it said risks the operation and accountability of the system.

On child-protection training, the audit found there was little or no evidence of it for the majority of gardaí.

It also found an explicit and deeply held culture of placing more emphasis on on-the-job learning than on core training. The audit report said this may reflect a cultural tendency within Templemore Garda Training College to diminish the value of basic training.

Findings also suggested a policy failure on the part of Garda management in the area of changes in ethnic and cultural diversity. The audit said there was a lack of training to help gardaí deal with those changes.