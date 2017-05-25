Security agencies meet to discuss terror threat in Ireland

Government departments and security agencies are meeting this morning to discuss possible terror threats to the State.

The meeting which was announced by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in the Dáil yesterday began in Government Buildings at 7.30am and officials from across the defence, justice, transport and health sectors are attending.

The measure was taken following this week’s bomb attack in Manchester in which 22 people died.

The meeting has been likened to Cobra briefing in the UK which involve high-level intelligence figures and cabinet members, although Ireland does not have a fixed protocol for calling such meetings to assess security threats to the State.

Speaking yesterday Mr Kenny said there was always the threat of danger at concerts and major sporting occasions, “no matter where you put the perimeter of security”.

He further stressed the importance of the Government being able to give assurances to members of the public that everything possible was being done to prevent any similar attacks occurring in Ireland.

“We can’t proceed on the basis that everything is calm and rosy, that nothing could happen here while the levels of security are moderate.”

He said an attack was possible but not likely, but warned: “There isn’t any reason why that couldn’t change.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised the lack of a dedicated intelligence agency in Ireland to deal with such matters, and Mr Kenny responded that there will need to be reflection on the issue in future.