Second woman dies after three-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath

Two women have died after a three-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath this afternoon.

The incident took place between two cars and a truck in Hiskinstown, Delvin about 3.30pm on Saturday.

A 38-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman aged 25-years-old, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

She was pronounced dead on Saturday night at the hospital.

The female driver of the second car was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition. She was the only person in that car.

The driver of the truck was not injured during the collision.

The road was closed for forensic collision investigators to examine the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111