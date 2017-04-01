Search in Dublin park for remains of rapist whose arm found on beach

Gardaí have begun a search for the remains of convicted rapist James Nolan at a site in Tolka Valley Park in Dublin.

Nolan’s dismembered arm was found on Dollymount Beach in 2011.

Detectives said on Saturday the force had received information suggesting the area was an “area of interest”.

A dig of the area using specialist equipment and a cadaver dog is expected to last three weeks.

A severed arm identified as belonging to the 46-year-old was found washed up on Dollymount Strand in Dublin six years ago.

No other parts of Nolan’s body have been found since.

Gardaí said the park would be cordened off and it asked for public assistance because access would be restricted. It said the public would have access to the park via Tolka Valley Road and the Ballyboggan Road. There would be no access from the pedestrian gate at the North Road, Finglas at Tolka Vale.

The gardaí have appointed a family liaison officer and have told the Nolan family of the development.

Prison

Nolan, from Fairlawn Road in Finglas, Co Dublin, had been missing since shortly after he was released from Portlaoise Prison in November 2010, having served time for burglary.

Nolan had previously been jailed for 14 years in 1986 after being convicted of rape and false imprisonment.

His last known location was at the Wellmount Clinic in Finglas on November 30th, 2010, where he collected methadone.

An inquest last year heard a man’s right arm was found by a man walking his dog on Dollymount Strand in 2011.

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy told Dublin Coroner’s Court the arm had been “cleanly” severed post-death using a very sharp knife, and tattoos had been cut from the skin to prevent his identification.

“A propeller can leave quite a clean mark on a body but they are usually longer. These were very carefully and deliberately going around the whole circumference of the limb. It was deliberately cut,” she said.

The arm had been dismembered at the shoulder and wrist.

Prof Cassidy told the court there was no evidence of any bleeding or blood loss into the tissues, indicating that Nolan was dead when the cuts were made.

She said she could not discount the possibility the arm had been in the water since Nolan went missing in November 2010.

Det Insp Paul Scott had confirmed Nolan was identified using a DNA sample taken from the arm that matched a DNA profile on a UK police database.

Nolan had been arrested in Holyhead in 2004 when he was found using a forged driving licence and a photograph. Fingerprints and DNA were taken at the time.