Search in Co Louth for couple who disappeared in 2015

Gardaí are carrying out a search in Co Louth in connection with the disappearance of a couple in 2015.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that officers from Ashbourne were conducting a search in Co Louth over the weekend, but she declined to give more exact details on the operation.

However, it is understood the new search is in relation to the disappearance of Willie Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane, who were last seen in Gormanston, Co Meath, on April 14th, 2015.

Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane were aged 34 and 21 respectively at the time of their disappearance.

Mr Maughan’s family has previously claimed the couple were murdered by gangland criminals with whom he was associated.

Just before 2.30pm on the day they were last seen, Mr Maughan made a phone call to his mother.

She told him she was driving and would reach the couple’s mobile home in Gormanston within 30 minutes.

However, when she arrived the couple were gone.

Ms Varslavane is said to have made calls pleading for help to Mr Maughan’s parents at about 3pm on the same day.

The calls were answered by Mr Maughan’s younger brother who has special needs, and he did not understand her.

Sightings

There have been no sightings of the couple since April 14th, 2015.

The Maughans have repeatedly pleaded with those whom they believe are responsible for killing the couple to disclose their whereabouts.

Willie Maughan had sold the couple’s mobile home on the day of their disappearance.

The two were planning to travel to Dublin and move in with family members.

Ms Varslavane is originally from Latvia, but had been living in Ireland for a number of years prior to her disappearance.

She is described as being 5’6”, with a slim build and long hair.

Mr Maughan is 5’8”, with an athletic build, green eyes and a shaved head.