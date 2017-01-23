Scoil Naithí primary school in Dublin closed after ‘extensive’ fire damage

A primary school in south Dublin has been “extensively damaged” in an overnight fire.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to Scoil Naithí primary school on Stone Mason’s Way in Ballinteer after a fire was reported at around 4am.

The fire brigade fought the fire for more than three hours and left the scene at 7.15am. There were no injuries in the incident.

A tweet from Dublin Fire Brigade said part of the school had been “extensively damaged” in the blaze.

A text was sent out to parents with children in the school informing them the school would be closed on Monday and that further updates on the situation would be provided later in the day.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is unknown. However, according to a Dublin Fire Brigade spokesman, the period of time spent battling the blaze indicates there could be significant damage. It is understood the fire broke out in the office of the school building but is unclear how far into the building it spread.

Gardaí at Dundrum are investigating the incident and the scene has been preserved pending a garda technical examination. A garda forensics team is also at the scene.

There are no road closures in the area.

There are 250 students in the southside Dublin gaelscoil including forty students in the Naíonra (pre-school). The school was founded in 1973 and was officially opened in 1980 by former taoiseach Charlie Haughey.