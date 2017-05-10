Schoolboy (16) airlifted to hospital after serious assault

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital today after a serious assault in Co Clare.

The teenager is understood to have been set upon while on his lunch break from a local school in Ennistymon.

It’s believed he was assaulted by two other youths thought to be students at a different school in the town.

The alleged assault took place in the vicinity of Monastery Lane between 1.15pm and 2pm. Gardaí­ were not notified of the incident until about 3.30pm.

Gardaí­ are investigating the “serious incident” and are following a definite line of inquiry.

It’s understood, according to sources, that there may been some discussion on social media about such an incident before it occurred.

The boy is believed to have been knocked to the ground and to have suffered a head injury. It’s understood he was taken to a local medical centre afterwards.

Signs of concussion

After he began to lose consciousness and show signs of a concussion, an ambulance was called. Gardaí­ were informed by the ambulance service.

It was decided to seek assistance from the Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance, based in Athlone. The helicopter landed in a field close to the scene at about 4.15pm.

The injured boy was flown to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is not yet known. His mother is believed to have travelled with him.

A technical examination of the scene of the assault was carried out and remained sealed off tonight.

Gardaí­ at Ennistymon are investigating what they have described as a “serious assault” and have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating all the circumstances of this serious assault and would ask anyone who was in the Monastery Lane area of Ennistymon on Wednesday afternoon between 1pm and 2pm to contact us at Ennistymon station on 065 7072180.”