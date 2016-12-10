Scammers ringing people pretending to be from Revenue

Gardaí have issued a warning about bogus calls purporting to be from Revenue.

The scam involves a male or female caller saying they are calling from Revenue and seeking immediate payment of a tax bill over the phone. In some cases, they give a telephone number to call back.

Gardaí are advising people never to give out bank details or PPS numbers. Financial institutions, Revenue and the gardaí never request such details over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call requesting any personal or financial information is asked to end the call and report the matter to any garda station or the Garda Confidential line .