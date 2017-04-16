Savage Claremorris attack leaves two gardaí in hospital

Two gardaí were hospitalised after being savagely attacked in Claremorris, Co Mayo, in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

The officers, one a woman, were set upon at Kilcolman Road in the town after responding to an earlier incident in the area.

Both gardaí were treated in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, but were released later.

The male garda involved was the most seriously injured and is receiving ongoing medical treatment.

Serious assault

A spokesman for the Mayo Garda Division said the attacks were particularly serious and prolonged.

He added that three men had set upon the male officer and that the attack had continued on the main road resulting in traffic being blocked.

Three male suspects were later arrested and brought to Castlebar and Westport Garda stations where they are being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Claremorris Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111.