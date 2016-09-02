Royal Marine charged over NI terror-related activity

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged with Northern Ireland-related terror offences.

Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell (30) of Exminster, Devon, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

He is accused of “creating and maintaining hides” in England and Northern Ireland to store explosives.

It is alleged that between January 1 2011 and August 24 2016, Maxwell manufactured explosive substances and constructed explosive devices.

He is accused of carrying out research resulting in the creation of a library of documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism - specifically information regarding “the manufacture of explosive substances, the construction of explosive devices and tactics used by terrorist organisations”.

Maxwell is charged with getting an image of an adapted Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) pass card and items of PSNI uniform.

The Metropolitan Police said he is charged with “creating and maintaining hides in England and Northern Ireland to store explosive substances, explosive devices, components for explosive devices, ammunition, weapons, tools and resources used during the construction of explosive devices and assorted other items linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism”. PA