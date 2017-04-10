Reward of €10,000 offered in crackdown on livestock theft

The Irish Farmers’ Association has said it wants to remind people a reward of €10,000 is being offered for “significant” information on the theft of cattle and sheep – a serious issue that affects all parts of Ireland.

Up to 60 sheep, mainly ewes, have been stolen on Mount Brandon in Co Kerry and the sheep were discovered missing after farmers Mikey Joe O’Shea and Richie Griffin brought the flocks down for the lambing season.

One of those farmers is also offering a reward of up to €2,000 for information on the thefts.

Mr O’Shea told RTÉ News he believed the thefts of at least 45 of his sheep were carried out under “a full moon” while Mr Griffin said whoever took his 10 sheep knew what they were doing and were organised. With the aid of a good sheepdog, it was easy to steal sheep, he said.

Gardaí in Dingle are investigating and have sent a report to the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Cork Southwest TD Jim Daly (FG) has posted on Facebook warning farmers in his area to be alert.

There had been three recent reports from Skibbereen, Schull and Ballydehob of calves being stolen, Mr Daly said.

Crimestoppers and Garda

A spokeswoman for the IFA said the joint campaign by Crimestoppers, the IFA and the Garda to combat livestock theft launched last year and was still in operation.

No one had yet availed of the award money, which will be given on information leading to conviction.

“Information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers confidential telephone service by calling 1800-250025. Alternatively, information can be provided to your local Garda station,” the IFA said in a statement.

Theft of both cattle and sheep affects all regions of Ireland, causing significant problems for the farmers who fall victim to the criminals. Apart from the financial loss, the trauma inflicted on farm families leaves them very vulnerable and stressed, the IFA said.