Residents lose challenge over Cork wind farm permission

A number of local residents have lost their legal challenge over approval of permission for a wind farm development in Co Cork.

The residents’ concerns included the environmental impact of the development and noise from the turbines.

They disputed An Bord Pleanála’s permission for a six-turbine wind farm, a substation, underground cables and associated development in the townlands of Derragh, Rathgaskig and Lack Beg, Ballingeary.

Following an earlier High Court decision, Framore Ltd, the developer, revised its planning application to relocate one of the turbines 50m away from its original proposed location to ensure all turbines were a minimum of 500m from all residences.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern found An Bord Pleanála did what a previous High Court decision required it to do, “and did so properly”, and dismissed arguments the environmental impact assessment carried out by the board was inadequate.

The case was adjourned for two weeks to allow the judgment be considered.

Eamon Galligan SC, for the residents, said they will consider whether to seek leave to appeal.