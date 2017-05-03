Renewed appeal for information on baby found dead in Bray

Gardaí have appealed for information in the case of the newborn baby - given the name Alannah - who was found dead in a recycling centre in Co Wicklow a year ago.

Calls for the mother of the baby to come forward went unanswered last year and the investigation has yet to locate the baby’s parents or where she was originally from.

The newborn’s body was discovered on May 4th, 2016 by a staff member at a Greenstar recycling centre in Fassroe near Bray.

Gardaí in Wicklow are “appealing to the mother of baby Alannah, or to anyone who may have any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at Bray Garda Station”.

After the body was discovered, the child’s remains were taken to Loughlinstown Hospital where the state pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy conducted a postmortem, which found no evidence of any deliberate injuries to the child.

Gardaí conducted several searches of the Greenstar recycling centre after the body was discovered, to try and find any other identifying information or links to who Alannah’s parents were, but the investigation did not uncover any leads.

The Greenstar centre in Bray processes waste from all over Ireland.

A burial service was held for Alannah at Redford Cemetery, Greystones in May last year, which was attended by members of An Garda Síochána. A memorial Mass is being held in the Holy Redeemer Church in Bray to mark the first anniversary.

In a mark of respect, Greenstar paid for a headstone to be erected in recent weeks in Redford cemetery in Bray where she was buried last year.

“To the mother or indeed anybody who has any information or who has any knowledge, you will be dealt with in a compassionate manner,” said Inspector Sorcha Fitzpatrick.

“Any information we receive will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence. It’s just in relation to making sure that the mother or anybody directly affected by this are receiving the necessary or appropriate support services.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.