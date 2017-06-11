Remains found in Wicklow not believed those of James Nolan

Human remains found in a rural area of Wicklow last night are not those of murdered rapist James Nolan, garda believe.

A member of the public found the remains while out for a walk on the Military Road near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow shortly before 8pm last night.

It is understood the remains consist of a human torso. Gardaí have sealed off the area and are now searching the surrounding countryside.

The investigation is not yet being treated as a murder inquiry until more information is gathered on the cause of death.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

A garda source said the remains are not believed to belong to Nolan who was murdered in 2011. Gardaí have located parts of Mr Nolan’s remains at several locations around the country.

On Friday operational searches of a Monaghan lake by the Garda Water Unit located a leg bone which officers believe belonged to Nolan.

His torso was found in a Dublin park in April and his arm was found washed up on Dollymount Strand in 2011.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have information in relation to the investigation to contact Bray Garda station (01-666 5300), the Garda confidential line (1800 -666- 111) or any Garda station.