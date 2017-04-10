Remains found in search for rapist whose arm washed up on beach

Gardaí searching for the body of convicted rapist James Nolan at a site in Finglas, Dublin have discovered human remains.

It is understood that a torso was uncovered in a search at Tolka Valley Park on Monday afternoon.

A dismembered arm found washed up on Dollymount Beach on February 8th, 2011, was confirmed to be that of Mr Nolan’s following DNA analysis.

Earlier this month, detectives said they had received information suggesting a site at Tolka Valley Park was an “area of interest”.

Mr Nolan, from Fairlawn Road in Finglas, Co Dublin, was 46-years-old when he was last seen at the Wellmount Clinic in Finglas on November 30th, 2010, where he collected methadone.

He had recently been released from Portlaoise Prison, having served time for burglary. Previously, he was jailed for 14 years after being convicted of rape and false imprisonment.

Since the discovery of Mr Nolan’s arm, a Garda investigation has been underway to determine the circumstances of his death and the location of his body.

A dig of the park using specialist equipment and a cadaver dog has been ongoing since April 1st. Senior gardaí leading the operation had anticipated the search could take up to three weeks, describing the park as “difficult terrain” with a lot of “scrub and undergrowth”.

At Nolan’s inquest, State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy told Dublin Coroner’s Court that his arm had been “cleanly” severed post-death using a very sharp knife, and tattoos had been cut from the skin to prevent his identification.

“A propeller can leave quite a clean mark on a body but they are usually longer. These were very carefully and deliberately going around the whole circumference of the limb. It was deliberately cut,” she said.

The arm had been dismembered at the shoulder and wrist. Prof Cassidy told the court there was no evidence of any bleeding or blood loss into the tissues, indicating that Nolan was dead when the cuts were made.

She said she could not discount the possibility the arm had been in the water since Nolan went missing in November 2010.

Nolan’s limb was identified using a DNA sample taken from the arm that matched a DNA profile on a UK police database. Nolan had been arrested in Holyhead in 2004 when he was found using a forged driving licence and a photograph. Fingerprints and DNA were taken at the time.