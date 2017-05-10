Remains discovered in France confirmed as ‘Disappeared’ Seamus Ruddy

Human remains discovered in recent days in a forest in France have been confirmed as those of “Disappeared” republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has said.

Mr Ruddy, from Newry, Co Down, was abducted from Paris, killed and buried by the republican paramilitary group the INLA in 1985.

He became one of the “Disappeared” victims of the conflict.

An ICLVR statement said: “The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains has announced that the French authorities have completed the DNA profiling of the remains recovered from a forest at Pont-de-l’Arche, near Rouen.

“The remains have been confirmed as those of Seamus Ruddy. The remains will be repatriated in due course.”

Sister visited

His sister Anne Morgan had visited the forest at Pont-de-l’Arche outside Rouen in northern France after fresh searches began last week.

A search operation in recent days in a forest in France for the body of Seamus Ruddy, one of Northern Ireland’s Disappeared. Photograph: Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains/PA Wire

The ICLVR was set up during the peace process by the UK and Irish governments to recover the bodies of those murdered and secretly buried, mainly by the IRA, in the 1970s and 1980s.

There had been three previous searches in the forest area for Mr Ruddy, the most recent by the ICLVR in 2008.

The commission’s experts focused on a 500 sq m area in the latest search for Mr Ruddy’s remains.

Ms Morgan met two French magistrates involved in facilitating the search during her private visit to the site.

Despite extensive and painstaking searches, the bodies of three out of 16 people the commission was tasked to find have never been recovered.

The remains of Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac have yet to be found.

The commission has asked anyone with information to contact them in complete confidence on 00800 555 85500, by writing to ICLVR, PO Box 10827, Dublin 2, or via the website www.iclvr.ie

Press Association