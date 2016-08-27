Record number of Defence Forces staff fail drug tests

A record number of military personnel have failed drug tests carried out by the Defence Forces.

According to the Department of Defence, 17 members failed random drug tests in 2015 – more than triple the five members who failed in 2014. A total of 13 personnel failed drug tests in 2013 and 16 in 2012.

According to the department, the Defence Forces drug testing team last year carried out 13 drug testing operations and tested a total of 1,184 personnel. Of these tests, 98.56 per cent proved negative.

The Defence Forces is committed to testing 10 per cent of the force each year.

Of the 1,184 drug tests in 2915, 51 were made at Defence Forces HQ, 76 in the Naval Service and 230 in the Air Corps. The largest proportion of tests – 773 – were carried out in Army brigades.

The drug testing programme was introduced in 2003. Since then, 105 personnel have tested positive.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces representative organisation, the PDFORA, said yesterday: “We take the issue of drug taking seriously and recognise the need to have drug testing procedures in place.”

The spokesman wouldn’t be drawn on the increase in positive tests last year.

Three options

Those who test positive face three options: they can retire; be discharged or face withdrawal of a cadetship; or continue in service if they can make a case that taking the drug was inadvertent or the result of some circumstance, such as a spiked drink.

Those who test positive for a controlled drug, as specified in the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, are subject to an administrative process, including the testing of a “B” sample if so requested by that individual.

In the past, some of those disciplined as a result of testing positive have challenged the decision through the courts.