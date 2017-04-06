Q&A: What has the Fennelly Commission been investigating?

Emergency calls to Garda stations have been recorded for many years. But in 2013 it emerged that the practice was much more widespread, involving the taping of other calls, including some between suspects and their solicitors – a clear breach of lawyer-client privilege. On April 8th, 2014, the government established a commission of investigation. Its sole member was Mr Justice Nial Fennelly, a retired Supreme Court judge.

How did the recordings come to light?

Ian Bailey, a journalist based in west Co Cork, was investigated over a long period in connection with the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French film producer, in 1996. Mr Bailey was never charged with the murder, which remains unsolved. He later sued the State over the investigation, losing the case but lodging an appeal.

During his case’s discovery process – the legal procedure under which each side gives the other relevant documents before a case goes to court – recordings of conversations related to the case were found at Bandon Garda station.

Gardaí handling the discovery process notified their superiors; one of the first senior officers to be told of the recordings was Nóirín O’Sullivan, who was deputy commissioner then and is commissioner now. Although management seemed unaware of the process, inquiries ascertained that calls were recorded at many stations and that the Garda’s recording capability had been upgraded.

Commissioner Martin Callinan took steps to stop the process and preserve the recordings, and contacted the Attorney General, Máire Whelan.

What happened then?

Although Ms Whelan’s officials advised her to tell the minister for justice at the time, Alan Shatter, the Attorney General never did. Instead the first the government learned about the issue was when Ms Whelan telephoned Taoiseach Enda Kenny one Saturday morning in late March 2014 and told him that an important matter had arisen that she didn’t want to discuss by telephone.

She briefed him the next evening, giving by most accounts – including her own, although she later changed it – a particularly alarming version of the story that raised the prospect of widespread illegal garda activity, with serious consequences for some existing convictions. Mr Kenny was horrified.

What did the Taoiseach do?

The following day he sent the secretary general of the Department of Justice, Brian Purcell, to the Garda commissioner’s home to say how concerned the Taoiseach was. A few hours later, on the Tuesday morning, Mr Callinan resigned.

The Fennelly Commission has already charted this series of events, in an interim report published in 2015. It found that, although the Taoiseach may not have intended to sack the commissioner, it was understandable that Mr Callinan might have concluded that he was being asked to consider his position.

What else did the interim report say?

It criticised the commissioner for destroying his mobile-phone Sim card, so frustrating attempts to gather evidence of communications between the commissioner, the Department of Justice and the Attorney General’s office. It also highlighted the fact that Ms Whelan had changed her sworn evidence to the commission in 2015, revising the account she had given the previous year.

So what do we expect today?

This very long report – it runs to more than 700 pages – will detail the history of the recordings at Garda stations and examine whether, and to what extent, gardaí used the hundreds of thousands of hours of recordings illegally. It is understood, however, that it will likely find that little if any use was ever made of them.

What will the implications be?

The findings may embarrass the Attorney General, whose handling of the issue the commission’s interim reports have already criticised. Successive generations of Garda management are also likely to feel deeply uncomfortable. But the report is not expected to see convictions overturned or the gates of the country’s jails thrown open, as was originally feared.