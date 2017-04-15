PSNI seek witnesses after gun fired at man in Dungannon

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of a shot being fired at a man in Dungannon during the early hours of Friday morning.

A man (30) was allegedly walking in the Fairmount Estate towards Ballygawley Road around 12.30am when he was approached by four masked men who threatened him before one of them fired a shot at him.

The man was not injured and made off along the Ballygawley Road. The men are described as being approximately 6’ tall, dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas.

Detectives have appealed to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Cookstown, quoting reference number 712 of 14/04/17.