PSNI make appeal over ‘brutal’ killing of Belfast father

PSNI detectives have renewed their appeal for information relating to the killing of Belfast taxi-driver and father of four Michael McGibbon, who was shot in an alleyway at Butler Place, north Belfast around 10pm on April 15th 2016.

The PSNI described the killing of the 33-year-old as “a particularly brutal and callous attack” during which Mr McGibbon was shot a number of times in the leg, after which is wife Joanne battled unsuccessfully to save him by administering first aid.

Mr McGibbon who was well known in his community had no criminal convictions and no known associations with criminal gangs, died in the early hours of the following day, April 16th, 2016, following emergency surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The PSNI said it has received information from the local community but is renewing the appeal on the anniversary of Mr McGibbon’s death.

The PSNI said it is particularly anxious to speak to two men who called at the McGibbon family home on the evening of April 14th, 2016. The men asked Mr McGibbon to step out of the house, and when he refused, they said they would be back.

The first man was described as aged in his early 20s, slim and wearing a red hooded top, baseball cap and a scarf over his face.

The second was described as aged in his late teens, wearing a grey hooded top, baseball cap and also had a scarf over his face.

“I am asking these men, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with police. If there is an innocent explanation for your presence at the house on that night, allow us to eliminate you from this enquiry” said Det Chief Insp Alan Dickson of the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch.

“We are grateful for the support and information we have already received from the community, but there are people living locally who know exactly who was involved. They are protecting murderers and we need to hear from them” he said.

He said the PSNI continue to carry out “ a thorough and painstaking investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the killing. “Easter is traditionally a time for families to spend time together and I would urge everyone to spare a thought for Michael’s family who have been deprived of a cherished husband and father.

“One year on, and the McGibbons are still coming to terms with their grief, pain and loss. They deserve to see his killers brought to justice and pay for their ruthless actions.”

He said the killers had “no legitimacy” in the community and he appalled for help to “bring justice to the McGibbon family.

The PSNI detectives may be contacted by phoning 101 or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.