PSNI investigates death of teenage girl in Co Armagh

The PSNI is carrying out an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old girl in Co Armagh on Saturday.

It is believed that the girl, a student of Craigavon Senior High School, died following an incident in a wooded area at Corcrain in Portadown.

On Sunday, police conducted searches in the woodland.

Flowers were also left close to where the teenager was discovered.

The local outgoing DUP MP David Simpson extended his sympathy, saying: “To hear of a life ending in such circumstances is horrific for everyone, but none more than family and friends. A young life cut down so early. The scene is one of tragedy and devastation.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the community was in a state of shock at the news of the death.

“I understand the PSNI are investigating the circumstances of the girl’s death and I would urge anyone with information to come forward,” he said.