Protesters outside court where Joan Burton is giving evidence

Labour Party TD Joan Burton arrived at the Children’s Court via a side entrance on Monday morning before giving evidence in the trial of a 17-year-old accused of false imprisonment.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the courthouse to show “solidarity” with the accused, including Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy, who was also charged with false imprisonment for his involvement in a protest which allegedly detained the then Tánaiste in a car for two hours in November, 2014.

Ms Burton arrived by car shortly before 11am on Monday and made her way into the court complex in Dublin’s Smithfield to give evidence.

Demonstrators held signs reading ‘Drop the charges’ and ‘No Justice, No Peace’, and there was a minimal Garda presence.

Among those holding placards outside the venue was Aisling Butler, who said she knows many of the 20 individuals who face trial in relation to the disturbances in Jobstown in 2014.

“I am totally disgusted that the case has come forward, and also that she is giving evidence against a minor, her being a mother,” she said. “My main objection is that it was a protest that people were on, there were over 700 people at the protest and a handful were singled out.”

Independent TD Joan Collins also turned up to voice her support for the teenage defendant after she herself was recently cleared of committing public order offences arising from a separate water charges protest in 2015.

“I’m here in solidarity with the Jobstown group, it’s absolutely horrendous that a young 17-year-old is in there. We’ll show our solidarity for as long as necessary.”

The Children’s Court trial is ongoing and is expected to last a number of days.