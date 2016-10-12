Prisoner who escaped from Tallaght Hospital to stand trial

A prisoner who escaped from custody in the Republic is to stand trial for robbery in Belfast, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Derek Brockwell is accused of carrying out knife raids in Belfast while on the run, before police tasered and recaptured him at a bar in the city.

The 55-year-old Glaswegian appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday amid heavy security.

Brockwell, whose address was given as Frankland Prison in Durham, escaped from custody in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin in February 2015.

He was detained at a bar in Belfast’s Bedford Street a day later.

He was then taken to a hospital in the city for treatment of stab wounds reported to have been self-inflicted as police moved in to arrest him.

Charges

Brockwell is charged with carrying out one cash robbery and a second attempted robbery on the day of his recapture.

He also faces two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit robbery.

He spoke to confirm he understood the alleged offences.

Defence counsel Sean Devine raised no objection to prosecution submissions that his client has a case to answer.

Judge Fiona Bagnall granted a prosecution request to have Brockwell returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

He was taken back into custody to appear again for arraignment on a date to be fixed.