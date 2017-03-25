Prisoner (44) dies in Magilligan Prison, Co Derry

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed the death of a prisoner at Magilligan Prison, Co Derry.

A statement from the North’s Department of Justice said the 44-year-old man’s next-of-kin had been informed.

The PSNI, the Coroner and the Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

The head of the prison service, Ronnie Armour, said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner who has died in Magilligan.

“My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”