Pregnant woman in hospital as precaution after gun fired

A pregnant woman has been brought to hospital for precautionary assessment after a firearm was reportedly fired near her in Dublin.

Gardaí responded to reports a gun was discharged on a halting site at Oldcastle, Clondalkin at about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon.

It is understood a man told officers he saw what appeared to be a gun pointed in his direction and when he turned to run he heard a loud bang. No firearm was recovered and no arrests were made.

A pregnant woman who was in the vicinity was taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries reported.

Gardaí from Clondalkin are continuing to investigate what happened and a technical team attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at (01) 666 7600 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.