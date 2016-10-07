Pregnant woman in hospital as precaution after gun fired
Reports of gun discharge on halting site at Oldcastle, Clondalkin at about 3.30pm
Gardaí responded to reports a fire arm was discharged on a halting site at Oldcastle, Clondalkin at about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
A pregnant woman has been brought to hospital for precautionary assessment after a firearm was reportedly fired near her in Dublin.
Gardaí responded to reports a gun was discharged on a halting site at Oldcastle, Clondalkin at about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon.
It is understood a man told officers he saw what appeared to be a gun pointed in his direction and when he turned to run he heard a loud bang. No firearm was recovered and no arrests were made.
A pregnant woman who was in the vicinity was taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries reported.
Gardaí from Clondalkin are continuing to investigate what happened and a technical team attended the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at (01) 666 7600 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.