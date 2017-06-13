Power tool used to dismember Wicklow body, post mortem shows

Gardaí believe they know who killed the woman whose remains have been found strewn across over 20km of roadside in Co Wicklow since the weekend.

The woman’s head and hands were found in plastic bags yesterday and a man, now the chief suspect in the case, presented himself to the Garda in Wexford.

Supt Pat Ward and senior gardaí and Defence Forces personnel in the Wicklow Mountains where the search is continuing for body parts. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins.

Garda sources said a very unusual feature in the case is that some of the body parts were cut into very small parts. The circumstances of killing and the searching are so gruesome they have shocked even seasoned Garda investigators.

The suspect is in his early 30s and the dead woman was in her late 50s.The victim and the suspect were related and gardaí believe the killing was on the spur of the moment.

A post mortem on the remains has found the body was dismembered using a power tool and that the victim died of head injuries.

They do not believe a firearm was used and are working on theory the crime was inter familial rather than linked to organised crime.

An address in Rathmines, south Dublin, is now part of the evidence gathering in the case.

Gardai believe the woman was killed about two weeks ago and her body dismembered in a panicked bid to dispose of the remains and conceal the murder.

The man who has presented himself to the Garda is co-operating with the inquiry and has provided key information to detectives.

Gardaí believe after the woman was killed in Dublin she was also likely dismembered there before the body parts were driven in a vehicle to or towards Wexford.

They believe the killer was looking for a spot to somehow dispose of the remains in the Wexford area but for an unknown reason deviated from that plan.

Instead, the killer drove back towards Dublin and the body parts were disposed of on the Wicklow roadway where the searching has been ongoing since the first find was made last Saturday.

The suspect then went back to Wexford and after a number of days of intense reporting in the media about the body parts being found he presented himself to gardaí there.

It was not immediately clear where the suspect had been since the body parts were discarded last weekend or late last week and yesterday when he was arrested.

The arrest came shortly after a woman’s head and hands were found in plastic bags by a search party comprised of gardaí and personnel from the Defence Forces and Civil Defence.

The victim’s identity was known to detectives last night but further checks, including DNA sampling and an examination of dental records, were being carried out for the purpose of confirming her identity.

A section of a torso had earlier been found but it was apparently not large enough to determine if it was that of a woman.

Supt Pat Ward of Bray Garda station ruled out the possibility that the body parts found in recent days were those of both a man and a woman, and that the Garda was dealing with two dismembered bodies.

“This has been a very complex investigation for us and very unusual in the manner of the investigation,” he said of the inquiry, which began on Saturday when the first body parts were discovered by hillwalkers.

“With each find we have made significant progress and now have new information and have developed a more complete picture.

“It may be a little gruesome in what I have to say and I’m conscious of the fact that the body found is of a loved one, but I have to say that what we have found today are limbs and significant parts of the torso.

“We have also found a bag with the head and hands of the deceased.”

Gardaí believe the dead woman was dismembered and her body parts thrown from a moving vehicle around 10 days ago in the area of Laragh, the Glenmacnass Waterfall and Military Road.

The assumed murder, dismembering and discarding of the body parts are believed to have taken place within a short period. The body parts have all been found along the same stretch of road, over around 20km, from Glencree to Glenmacnass.

On Tuesday evening the Garda confirmed the search team had extended its area of interest to a stretch of road 30km long, from the Featherbeds to Laragh village.

While the majority of the woman’s remains have now been found, searches were expected to continue in coming days.