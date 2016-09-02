Pomeranian puppies seized by gardaí at Dublin Port

Five Pomeranian puppies have been seized by gardaí at Dublin Port because they had no valid documentation.

Gardaí searched a van bound for England at 9.20am on Friday, where they discovered five puppies in a cage.

The puppies were handed over to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) where they will be quarantined and place for adoption.

The van was also seized because it had no insurance.

This is the third seizure of puppies by gardaí in recent weeks as part of Operation C-Port at Dublin Port.