Police send Northern Ireland shoplifters Christmas cards

Police in Northern Ireland are sending Christmas cards to shoplifters reminding them that they are being watched during this festive season.

A PSNI Craigavon Facebook post warned criminals a “dedicated team” of officers would be monitoring past offenders, referred to as “frequent flyers” closely.

The police hope Operation Nutmeg will deter criminals from thefts during the Christmas shopping period and the messages are being sent to convicted shoplifters in towns across Northern Ireland.

“Today we launch Op Nutmeg. It is, in part, as festive as it sounds! To start with, being the caring bunch we are, we’re sending Christmas cards to our frequent flyers, reminding them that we’re watching.”

“We’ll be making it clear to them, in no uncertain terms, that their sort of work is not welcome in ABC district.

“We now have a dedicated team [of officers] who have been up close and personal with some of our prolific shop lifters. They will be out and about, supported by colleagues in local policing and district support teams,” the Facebook post says.

The PSNi said each day of the festive season would see extra officers policing the district.

“We’ll be targeting vehicles and individuals known to be involved in crime, patrolling shopping areas, and keeping an eye on residential areas while folk are at work or shopping,” the post read.

Appealing to the public for help, it read: “Just last night there was a break in in Portadown, so we need you to keep an eye on neighbours. Report any suspicious activity, whether it be vehicles you know shouldn’t be there, or people snooping around.”

“Call 101 any time of day or night, or 999 in an emergency. If you’re in a shop and see someone shoving something inside their jacket, removing security tags, or blatantly up to badness, let security or shop staff know immediately.”