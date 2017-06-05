Police name man stabbed in Belfast as murder inquiry continues

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Belfast on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for questioning.

The dead man has been named as Hazem Ahmed Ghreir.

PSNI Detective Inspector Darren McCartney, who is leading the investigation, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We are continuing to investigate the murder of Hazem, who was in his 30s, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Downshire Place vicinity of Great Victoria Street last night at around 10.45pm to contact police. I would also ask anyone who has any footage captured from the incident to get in touch.

“At this stage of the investigation we do not believe race was an issue and we are not treating this matter as a hate crime.

“An 18 year old male who we arrested last night is currently in custody at Musgrave PSNI station and is assisting police with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street on 101 or, if you would prefer to remain anonymous please phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.