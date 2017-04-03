Police investigating Michaela McAreavey death set up ‘elite task force’

An elite task force has been set up by police investigating the death of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius.

Members of Ms McAreavey’s family, including her husband John McAreavey, have travelled to the island nation to raise awareness of the case and seek information on how the investigation is progressing.

Nobody has been convicted in relation to Ms McAreavey’s death in January 2011 when the couple were on their honeymoon.

On Monday, Mr McAreavey met the Mauritian police, the director of public prosecutions and the island’s prime minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Speaking after the meeting with police, Mr McAreavey said the encounter had been “short but positive”.

“We’ve had a short but positive meeting here with the police,” he said. “We’ve been updated on developments, on how progress is being made.

“We’re enthused by what we hear. We have communicated that we are very much involved in this process now. We’ll be doing all we can to assist the Mauritian authorities to deliver justice for Michaela.

“The police now are very aware of what we are here to achieve. We are hoping and praying that in the coming weeks and months we’ll be doing everything we can together to ensure justice is served.”

‘Very significant’ meeting

Mr McAreavey, who has since remarried, described the meeting with prime minister Pravind Jugnauth as “very significant”.

“We talked at length about the difficulties around our challenges,” he said. “He expressed his personal sympathy to us for what happened.

“But most importantly, above anything else, he has assured us he will do everything he can to ensure justice prevails for Michaela.

“He has given us his personal commitment that he will do everything he can. He will instruct the police to ensure they will work to the ends of the earth to ensure the case is resolved.”

Satyajit Boolell, the Mauritian prosecutor, said the investigation is still ongoing and that Ms McAreavey’s killers will “face justice”.

“We can’t say this case is closed,” he said. “We want to find out who the culprits are. Those who have taken the life of this young woman will have somehow to face justice. Any crime on our territory is a blot on our peaceful reputation.”

Mr Boolell also said new legislation was introduced after Ms McAreavey’s death, which means it is now possible for retrials to occur when “fresh and compelling evidence” emerges.