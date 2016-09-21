Pharmacist (71) faces 170 charges of deception and false accounting

A 71-year-old pharmacist has been returned for trial by judge and jury on over 170 charges of deception and false accounting relating to more than €4.5 million at two pharmacies in Co Cork.

Christine Crowley of Main Street in Drimoleague in West Cork was back before Clonakilty District Court yesterday when she was served with a book of evidence by investigating gardai.

Supt Ger O’Mahony of Clonakilty Garda Station applied to the court to have Ms Crowley returned for trial to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25th.

The State alleges the offences occurred on various dates between 2004 and 2009 at two pharmacies, Crowley’s Pharmacy and Kerr’s Pharmacy, both in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The charges, for amounts of up to €150,000, allege Ms Crowley induced the HSE by deception to pay out fraudulent claims under the Drugs Payment Scheme/Long Term Illness Scheme.

The deception charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001, while the false accounting charges relate to Section 10 of the same piece of legislation.

Judge James McNulty granted the application and remanded Ms Crowley on her own bail of €10,000 and an independent surety of €20,000 to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 25th.