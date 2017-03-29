Perjury warning in Ian Bailey case a ‘harmless error’

A High Court judge probably should not have warned key witness Marie Farrell about perjury in front of the jury hearing Ian Bailey’s damages case but it was a “harmless error”, the State has told the Court of Appeal.

The warning by Mr Justice John Hedigan to Ms Farrell, when seen in the entire circumstances of Mr Bailey’s civil case against the Garda Commissioner and State, could not be regarded as having biased the jury against Mr Bailey, Paul O’Higgins SC argued.

The “ warning or reminder” about perjury was given in a context including Ms Farrell having made “sensational” allegations against several gardaí, including of sexual impropriety, and admitting perjuring herself in separate libel proceedings by Mr Bailey against various media.

Mr O’Higgins agreed with Mr Justice Gerard Hogan he himself should probably not have said to Ms Farrell when cross-examining her: “I think you’re lying.”

He was essentially putting to her she was lying and while he should not have used the words “ I think”, the Bailey case did not involve a “half-way house” concerning statements and allegations by Ms Farrell, he said.

Her claims were “either completely false or completely true” and the entire case advanced by Mr Bailey rested on the credibility of Ms Farrell versus the credibility of various gardaí dealing with her, counsel said. It was “utterly inevitable” issues arose concerning Ms Farrell’s credibility and it was in those circumstances she was warned or reminded of the consequences of perjuring herself.

As part of presenting the context for the perjury warning, the State played to the court a video recording of an interview Ms Farrell gave in 2012 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

When asked about the GSOC interview during Mr Bailey’s case, Ms Farrell said she was confused between “fact and fiction” during it but was telling the truth to the High Court.

The three judge appeal court is hearing arguments on behalf of the Garda Commissioner and State in Mr Bailey’s continuing appeal over the jury’s March 2015 dismissal of his claim various gardaí had conspired to frame him for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder of the French film-maker, whose battered body was found near her west Cork holiday home outside Schull on December 23rd 1996.

Among various grounds of appeal, he contends Mr Justice Hedigan should not have granted the State’s application, made towards the end of the 64 day case, to withdraw most of Mr Bailey’s claims form the jury, including of wrongful arrest due to being statute barred. He also argues the judge’s ruling meant the jury could only consider “narrow” aspects of his conspiracy claim.

On Wednesday, Mr O’Higgins rejected Mr Bailey’s arguments that the trial judge had wrongly curtailed evidence given by former DPPs Eamonn Barnes and James Hamilton to the jury.

He also argued the trial judge was entitled not to allow Robert Sheehan, a solicitor in the DPP’s office who was critical of the Garda investigation file concerning the murder, give evidence about his 2001 written analysis of the Garda investigation, including his views of the unreliability of Ms Farrell as a witness.

Mr O’Higgins said Mr Sheehan was dealing with whether there was material to charge Mr Bailey and was seeking to give opinion evidence in circumstances where he was not an expert witness and whether or not there was material to charge Mr Bailey was not the issue in the High Court case.

The issue was whether there was reasonable grounds to arrest Mr Bailey twice and whether certain things happened while he was in custody, he said.

The trial judge correctly ruled Mr Sheehan’s notes concerning his 2001 report were not admissible because they were not made at the relevant time, he also argued.

Counsel also argued the trial judge was entitled not to allow Mr Bailey’s side call evidence from a former senior police officer in the UK, now a consultant on policing issues, in relation to acceptable policing practices. That evidence was excluded because the relevant witness was not an expert on Irish policing or on the details of the case.

The appeal continues.