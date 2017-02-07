People urged to speak out over missing Amy Fitzpatrick

People are afraid to come forward with information about the disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick who went missing nine years ago, her aunt has said.

Amy was 15 when she vanished on new year’s day 2008, as she walked home from a friend’s house in Spain’s Costa Del Sol.

She was walking from her friend’s home to her own at around 10.10pm, but has not been seen since.

Amy was living with her brother Dean, mother Audrey Fitzpatrick and stepfather David Mahon at the time of her disappearance.

Her brother Dean was stabbed to death by David Mahon in 2013. He was sentenced to seven years in custody for the manslaughter last year.

Amy’s father Christopher Fitzpatrick and aunt Christine Kenny held a silent vigil outside Leinster House on Tuesday evening to mark Amy’s 25th birthday.

Ms Kenny said pressure must be put on the Government to demand the Spanish police start questioning witnesses about Amy’s disappearance as new evidence has come to light.

Fear to speak

Ms Kenny – a sister of Amy’s father – said there is cause to inquire into Amy’s life in the lead-up to her disappearance.

“We need the police in Seville, our Government and the Spanish government to find out where Amy is and what happened to her. We also want people who were interviewed to be interviewed again,” she said.

Ms Kenny said people in Spain, England and Ireland have information about the disappearance, but are refusing to come forward.

“People are afraid to come forward. For whatever reason, they have information and they are too scared to come forward,” she said.

Amy’s father, Christopher Fitzpatrick, also appealed for information about his daughter: “All we want is Amy home . . . If she is alive somewhere we just want her home. We want people to come forward and pass on any information that they have in relation to Amy’s disappearance.”