Pedestrian seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver in north Dublin

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Artane in north Dublin on Wednesday night.

The driver who hit the man with his vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was knocked down by the car on Hazelwood Drive in north Dublin at about 10pm.

He was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The car involved in the incident was reportedly later found near Parnells GAA club in Coolock.

Gardaí in Coolock are calling on witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.