Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Dublin

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Coolock in north Dublin on Wednesday night.

A man in his late 20s who was out jogging suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 9.45pm at Hazelwood Drive, Kilmore, Coolock in Dublin. The vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene, is described as being a white Renault Megane van.

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision investigators but has since reopened.

The vehicle involved in the incident was discovered a short time later burnt out at Beechlawn Grove, Coolock close to Parnell’s GAA club and has been seized for technical examination.

Gardaí in Coolock are calling on witnesses or anyone with information, particularly those who may have observed a white coloured Renault Megane van in the Coolock area prior to or following the collision, most notably the Hazelwood and Beechlawn areas between 9pm-10.30pm, to contact them at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.