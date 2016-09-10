Pedestrian dies after Limerick collision

A man in his 60s has died in an overnight road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The man was struck by a car on the R513 at Hospital, east Co Limerick, at approximately 1am this morning.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382940, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The man’s death brings to 126 the number of people killed on Ireland’s roads in 2016.