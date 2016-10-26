Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Dublin 8

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Dublin 8 on Wednesday.

The man, whose age is not currently known, was pronounced dead at the scene on Meath Street just before midday.

The driver of the truck was brought to St James’ Hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed to allow forensic investigators examine the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on (01) 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any garda station.

House fire

In a separate incident, a man in his 70s has died in a house fire in Clonroche, Co Wexford on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9am.

It is understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been sealed off for technical examination.