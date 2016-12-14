Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Offaly

A 26-year-old male pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car in Co Offaly on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on the N52 Kilbeggan to Tullamore Rd in Durrow about 1.40am.

Gardaí have closed the stretch of road to allow for the forensic collision team to investigate.

The male driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí in Tullamore have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact their station at (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

The death brings the number of people killed on Irish roads this year to 181, up 35 from this time last year.