Paul Murphy TD pleads not guilty to false imprisonment of Joan Burton

The Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has pleaded not guilty to the false imprisonment of former Labour Party leader Joan Burton.

A jury is being selected in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in the case where he and six other men are facing identical charges.

Mr Murphy, of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, is accused of the false imprisonment of Ms Burton on November 15, 2014, on Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Co Dublin.

He is also accused of the same offence in relation to Karen O’Connell.

All seven male accused have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Judge Melanie Greally has told prospective jurors the case could take six weeks.