Patient alleges medic raped her during hospital visit

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a patient at a hospital claimed she was raped by one of the medical staff working there.

The woman, who is in her 50s, has told gardaí a member of staff raped her as she was undressing for an examination in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, Co Kerry.

The alleged victim has identified the man she said raped her. While he has not been arrested, a full-scale criminal investigation is under way.

The report was made to the Garda after the alleged attack last week and the woman has since undergone a physical examination as part of evidence gathering in the case.

The investigation is being carried out by gardaí in Tralee.