Pat Hickey and Kevin Mallon charged over Rio Games ticketing

A public prosecutor in Brazil has formally charged Pat Hickey and Kevin Mallon over their role in the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) ticketing affair at the Rio 2016 Games last month.

Rio de Janeiro public prosecutor Marcos Kac signed the indictment this morning local time after reviewing the police investigation.

The charge sheet includes supply of tickets for the purpose of touting, false advertising, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Also charged are several employees of THG, the company Mr Mallon was working for at the Games, including its owner Marcus Evans, as well as the three directors of Pro10, the Dublin company that was the OCI’s official ticket vendor for Rio.

The accused are also charged with criminal association. Confirming the indictment, Mr Kac described OCI head Mr Hickey and Mr Marcus as “the heads of this organisation”.

Special Rio court

The charges were lodged at the special Rio court for sports supporters and large events. A judge will now review the charges filed by Mr Kac before deciding whether to proceed with the case or throw it out.

Mr Hickey is due to be questioned by police later today. Mr Mallon made a statement at his questioning yesterday but otherwise exercised his right to remain silent in response to questions from investigators.

Mr Mallon was arrested on August 5th in possession of 823 OCI tickets and police say statements taken from witnesses indicate he was selling them at vastly inflated values, a criminal offence in Brazil.

Mr Hickey was detained on August 17th.

Both men were released after their lawyers secured habeas corpus writs for their clients.

THG had applied to be the OCI’s official ticket vendor for the Rio Games but the application was rejected by organisers. Police have released emails that indicate Mr Hickey nevertheless sought to pass OCI tickets to THG for the event.