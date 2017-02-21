Pat Finucane’s widow loses appeal over inquiry into murder

The widow of solicitor Pat Finucane has lost her challenge against the British government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry into his murder by loyalist paramilitaries.

Geraldine Finucane, who witnessed the shooting, had appealed against a 2015 judicial ruling that the decision taken by then prime minister David Cameron in 2011 was lawful.

Court of Appeal judges in Belfast rejected her challenge on Tuesday.

Mr Finucane (38) who represented a number of high-profile republicans, was shot dead in front of his wife and three children at their north Belfast home in February 1989.

The killing, one of the most notorious of the Troubles, is shrouded in controversy amid allegations that the security forces colluded with the gunmen from the outlawed Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

PA