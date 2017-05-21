Partner of Rita Apine charged with her murder in Kilkenny

The partner of a 29-year-old mother who was fatally injured last Sunday at her home has been remanded in custody after being charged with her murder.

Renars Veigulis (31) originally from Latvia but living at 2 Bridge Street, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, is charged with murdering Rita Apine at Bridge Street in Freshford, on May 14th last.

He was initially arrested on the afternoon of Ms Apine’s death but released without charge last Monday night.

He was re-arrested on Friday and questioned at Kilkenny Garda station throughout Friday evening and Saturday, before being charged on Saturday night.

He was brought by an unmarked garda car to the courthouse in Kilkenny city at 10.50am on Sunday morning for a special sitting of the district court, accompanied by a number of gardaí.

Wearing dark jeans and a grey jumper, he was taken into the courtroom at about 11.10am and spoke with his sister before the proceedings began.

During the hearing, Detective Sergeant Sean O’Meara told the court that he formally arrested the accused at 8.32am on Saturday night and charged him.

After caution, Renars Veigulis replied “no”.

Tony Collier, solicitor for the accused said that, given the nature of the charge, there would be no application for bail. He did apply for legal aid.

“He’s not in a position to work at the moment.”

Legal aid was granted by Judge Colin Daly.

Inspector Joe Carton applied to the court for a remand in custody to Cloverhill district court on May 26th next and Mr Collier said that this was by consent.

Judge Daly remanded the accused in custody, to appear at Cloverhill district court on May 26th.

Several gardaí­, both uniformed and in plain clothes, were present in the courtroom for the hearing, including Detective Superintendent Michael Hennebry who is the senior detective for the southeast region.

Originally from Latvia, Rita Apine lived at St Teresa’s Terrace in Kilkenny city for some time before moving with her young daughter to rented accommodation in Freshford late last year.

Her death caused shock among her friends and also in the north Kilkenny village, where many local people spoke of often seeing her walking with her daughter.

She was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of the stairs in her rented house on Bridge Street, Freshford, at about midday last Sunday.

She was treated on the footpath outside by paramedics after the emergency services were alerted, but died later in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

A memorial service was organised by friends and locals at the church in Loughboy, Kilkenny, on Sunday and a candlelit vigil held on Thursday night in Freshford which was attended by hundreds of people.