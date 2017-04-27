Pair arrested in Waterford on suspicion of Islamic terrorism

Gardaí investigating international terrorist activity have arrested two foreign nationals in Waterford today following suspicions they may be linked to Islamic extremism.

The man and woman, both in their 20s and believed to be British citizens, were arrested in Waterford city at about 10am and taken to Waterford Garda station for questioning.

The two were were arrested as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation on suspicion of having committed offences under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act, 2005.

Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.