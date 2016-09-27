Pair arrested in operation targeting organised crime in Cork

Two men have been arrested in Cork following the seizure of boat engines by gardaí targeting organised crime in the area.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken into custody after investigators raided six locations in the city and county on Monday.

Both men have been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Cobh Garda Station.

The operation involved gardaí from the Cork City, Cork North and Cork West divisions along with members of the Regional Support Unit and Dog Unit.

In a statement, gardaí said the operation was part of a “co-ordinated investigation into the activities of an organised crime group involved in the distribution of stolen property, marine theft and an aggravated burglary in Co Cork”.